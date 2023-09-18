Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Scorpions defeat Pacific Palms in under 12s football grand final

Updated September 19 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The all-conquering Gloucester Scorpions under 12s will now target the zone championship after winning Football Mid North Coast grand final at Tuncurry in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.