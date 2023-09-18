The all-conquering Gloucester Scorpions under 12s will now target the zone championship after winning Football Mid North Coast grand final at Tuncurry in style.
Unbeaten all season, the Scorpions chopped down Pacific Palms 5-0 in the grand final, completing a superb campaign in front of a big crowd of Gloucester supporters. Jarrah Baker was named player of the grand final in what was an outstanding team performance.
Football Mid North Coast plans to play the winning southern teams against the northern counterparts to determine the zone champions at Port Macquarie on Saturday. This would be from under 12s through to senior men's and women's grades.
"We've just got word that we'll be playing at 9.30 on Saturday in the zone final,'' team coach Amil Car said.
He understands the Scorpions will tackle Wauchope.
"That will be another challenge. We'll train on Tuesday and Thursday this week to prepare,'' he said.
While the grand final ended in a comfortable win for the Scorpions, Amil said it was a tough contest.
Gloucester went into the grand final unbeaten but there was no sign of complacency at Tuncurry, with the Scorpions turning in a clinical performances to record a comprehensive win.
"There's a lot of talent in this side,'' Amil said.
"I'm sure they will be able to play at a higher level when they get older.''
Amil lives at Stroud so spends plenty of time travelling to Gloucester for training. A son, Lucas, is also in the side, although he's off to Lake Macquarie in 2024.
"Their strength is in their teamwork. Their coach Amil is a very dedicated coach who travels from Stroud twice a week to train them, so realistically their benefit has come from his expertise," club president John Hughes said.
Gloucester also did more travelling that any other side in the competition, playing away matches at Taree, Wingham, Forster-Tuncurry and Pacific Palms.
"The travel can be draining but the players stayed focused all season,'' Amil said.
"They're a great bunch and it has been a pleasure to coach them.
"They deserve their success.''
