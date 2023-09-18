The event is run over the Saturday and Sunday with two separate nine-hole match play events for the four junior players from each district. The first series of matches began at 12.30 just after the normal start of the Gloucester club competition. The first 9-hole series was held over holes 1 to 9 with second series over holes 10-18. The final series of match play of a further nine-hole was held on the Sunday morning. This completed the "four ways" round robin tournament in which each district got to play against each of the other three teams over the two days.