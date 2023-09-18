Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Golf Club hosts Col Johnson Four Ways

September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
The Lower North Coast team Eddie Coombes(captain Port Macquarie), Hunter McLeod (Tallwoods), Riley Webber (Kew), Archie Stephens (Kew) and organiser David Ogilvie.
GLOUCESTER Golf Club hosted the Col Johnson Four Ways, a regional handicap match play event involving teams of junior golfers from the four districts in the region, Central Coast, Newcastle, Hunter River and Lower North Coast.

