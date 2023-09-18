GLOUCESTER Golf Club hosted the Col Johnson Four Ways, a regional handicap match play event involving teams of junior golfers from the four districts in the region, Central Coast, Newcastle, Hunter River and Lower North Coast.
The event is run over the Saturday and Sunday with two separate nine-hole match play events for the four junior players from each district. The first series of matches began at 12.30 just after the normal start of the Gloucester club competition. The first 9-hole series was held over holes 1 to 9 with second series over holes 10-18. The final series of match play of a further nine-hole was held on the Sunday morning. This completed the "four ways" round robin tournament in which each district got to play against each of the other three teams over the two days.
The Col Johnson Shield is in memory of a golfer who was an enthusiastic developer of the junior game in the region. He initiated the match play series for junior golfers at a time when there was precious little opportunity for junior golfers to play this form of the game.
This all started 41 years ago and the shield the four teams contest is named in his honour. The Col Johnson Four Ways has become a highlight of the junior golfing calendar in the region.
Gloucester turned on some great weather for both days and the Gloucester Country Club turning on the hospitality and local organisation essential for a very successful weekend. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, players, parents and officials. The golf was played in great spirit, and the challenging layout and quick greens presented by the greens staff at Gloucester proved a stern test for all the junior representatives from the four districts.
Central Coast had a narrow win edging out the local Lower North Coast team to claim the shield for 2023.
The best individual performances also came from the Central Coast, with two of their players, Ryan Hooke and Kiedis Wickham, going through the two days of play undefeated in their three matches, the only two players to do so.
The second placed Lower North Coast team comprised Eddie Coombes from Port Macquarie, Hunter McLeod from Tallwoods, and Riley Webber and Archie Stephens from Kew.
