Don't be surprised if this Sunday you happen to see some very fast dogs moving rather slowly - it's all just part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk (GGGW).
Members of the Gloucester/Taree Greyhound Social Group will be joining like-minded greyhound owners around the world when they take part in the annual event, organised to raise awareness of the breed and show the public what wonderful pets they make.
Meeting at Pebbly Beach Reserve, Forster at 10am on Sunday, September 24, the group is inviting owners of greyhounds and other sighthound dog breeds to join them for a communal walk and to chip in a gold coin donation.
Proceeds from the day will be donated to Candy's Hound Rescue International, a charity dedicated to removing dogs from the meat trade and underground racing tracks in China.
With this year's GGGW theme being international flags, both two and four legged participants are encouraged to dress themselves in the colour and design of our national flag or that of any country they choose.
I love that they are so playful and caring and soft...and they love watching TV- Gloucester / Taree Greyhound Social Group member, Sue Moore
According to Gloucester/Taree Greyhound Social Group member Sue Moore, it's all a part of the fun, and to help show the public the friendly, compliant nature of greyhounds.
"There's a hesitancy of adopting greyhounds because people think the dogs require a lot of exercise and that they don't get on with cats and small animals," Sue said.
"This is definitely not the case. Sleeping is their number one characteristic."
While they are not traditionally seen as suitable pets, greyhound enthusiasts are at pains to spread the word of how wrong negative perceptions of the breed can be, and that they make ideal companions.
"I love that they are so playful and caring and soft," Sue said.
"They have a kind and caring nature and are very affectionate and get on with other animals.
"And they love watching TV."
