Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The operation was assisted by teams from Forster, Taree, Gloucester and Coffs Harbour

September 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agencies came from across the Mid-Coast and beyond to assist in the hazard burn. Picture Fire and Rescue NSW.
Agencies came from across the Mid-Coast and beyond to assist in the hazard burn. Picture Fire and Rescue NSW.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) units from across the Mid-Coast and beyond have successfully completed a hazard reduction operation in Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.