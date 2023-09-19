How to buy a used car properly in 2023

Time to buy a new car? Here are some tips & tricks for you to keep up your sleeve. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Your car is your pride and joy. It takes you from A to B, is there for you in your times of need, and can be an absolute lifesaver. Chances are, you feel like you can't live without it. So, when it comes time to buy a new car, it can be a daunting task. Do you go for a new or used vehicle? What model should you be looking for? How about the make?

Before you spin out into complete overdrive, take a breath and evaluate your finances. Because of the cost of living crisis, it's becoming increasingly difficult for individuals and families to purchase brand-new cars.

Many need to take out a used car finance in order to be able to afford a secondhand vehicle, too. This is actually a helpful resource that lets you achieve your goals faster, and pay off your car in small increments. Besides, with new cars such as the Nissan Navara being recalled for defects and safety hazards, a lot of people are actually seeing used cars as a far better option.

But with so many used car dealerships and platforms out there, how do you even know where to start? While it can be overwhelming at times, once you wrap your head around the secondhand car market, finding a vehicle shouldn't be too difficult.

Know what you're looking for

The biggest mistake that people often make when on the hunt for a used car is going in completely blind. Much like when you're buying a new car, you need to have an idea of the type of car you're looking for. Otherwise, you'll be spending an endless amount of hours online or in person at dealerships, searching for that perfect car but not quite being able to put your finger on what's missing.

Before you start shopping, take a minute to assess your values and lifestyle to get an understanding of what you truly need. Is your new car going to be just for you, or will it need to fit the whole family? This will help determine the size of your car, such as whether you need a five-seater or seven-seater.

Another important aspect to consider is if you have any make or model preferences. Do you not mind if your vehicle is a sedan or a hatchback? Or perhaps you absolutely love Mazda and Hyundai, and would only like to buy a car made by either of these two vehicle manufacturers.

Consider the essentials first, and aesthetics such as colour, rims and other visual factors can come later.

Start searching

Whether you buy your car through a private seller or a used car dealership is completely up to you. The New South Wales Government for Fair Trading has a guide for buying used cars to ensure you are prepared, protected and know the consumer laws surrounding purchasing a vehicle.

If you're completely clueless about where to start looking for a secondhand car, don't fret. All it takes is a simple search online, and trusted online car marketplaces will appear.

Some second-hand car dealerships list their cars on these marketplaces, too, to try and attract more buyers. You can filter cars depending on the model, make, location, whether it's automatic or manual, and even the colour.

Get it checked out by a professional

This depends on whether you're buying from a licensed motor car trader or a private seller. Established businesses will pre-check and repair cars in order to be road worthy, so you may not need to find a mechanic that will make sure your deal is not too good to be true.

On the other hand, private sellers may not have done the checks needed to make sure their vehicle is ready to hit the road with its new owner. You don't want to buy a car that's going to break down on you and run into issues shortly down the road, so while a roadworthy test may cost you, it's definitely worth it in the end.

Strike a deal

Remember, the listed price is often just there as a start for negotiation. Arm yourself with knowledge about the car's market value, its history, and any potential flaws. Engage the seller in a respectful conversation and be prepared to negotiate.

If you're at a dealership, understand any additional offers or warranties they might provide. Private sellers might be more willing to lower the price for a quicker sale. Always remain patient and be prepared to walk away if the terms don't align with your expectations - don't feel in a desperate rush to buy a secondhand car, it will only result in problems.