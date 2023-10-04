It's Wednesday morning and I am heading off to my School-Based Traineeship at a local patisserie Batter and Dough.
I am looking forward to another day at work. This traineeship will provide me with valuable workplace experience that will hopefully open opportunities for me when I leave school.
Gloucester High School currently has 17 students in years 10, 11 and 12 completing a School-Based Traineeship (SBT) just like mine, which is a remarkable achievement for such a small town.
A SBT is when students work one day a week for two years, sometimes longer, at a selected workplace.
They attend school for the other four days while completing a Vocational Educational Training (VET) course either in school or at TAFE and are required to work for 100 days of paid work. Students must be enrolled in a VET course to complete a SBT.
These are being completed at our local hospital, cafés, beef and dairy farms, automotive and mechanical services, preschools and other community organisations.
One reason why it's such a successful initiative is Gloucester is such a supportive community.- Gloucester High careers advisor Michael De Angelis
Having 17 traineeships is quite a significant amount for such a small rural school of approximately 145 students in years 10, 11 and 12. This amounts to 12 per cent of those students completing an SBAT which counts towards their HSC. This arrangement must benefit both the employer and employee.
It's the responsibility of the student to organise and negotiate their position.
Gloucester High School careers advisor Michael De Angelis plays in influential role in guiding our students through this process to ensure that they achieve success. He says that "One reason why it's such a successful initiative is Gloucester is such a supportive community, also many students are made aware of School-Based Traineeships through year 9 and 10 career lessons."
SBTs are not for everyone. The students who are planning to go to university are discouraged from completing one, so they are able to focus their time on subjects that will take them on a career pathway e.g., university.
It also takes a serious commitment to balance their schoolwork and the requirements of their SBT course to complete Year 12.
Students must also be committed to their workplace by turning up to every shift when required.
Year 12 student Miranda Yates understands the challenges. "It requires organisation to balance your lifestyle as well as achieve the outcomes that you wish to achieve," she said.
The most successful students are generally the ones who are motivated, committed to finishing year 12 and gaining employment in the industry. For many SBTs it's a great introduction to getting a trade.
School Based Traineeships are a really good way to kick start your career pathway.
I love every experience at Batter and Dough, I couldn't ask for a better workplace.
Some skills I have learnt from my experience at Batter and Dough include making croissant dough, lemon meringue, custard, and many more yummy treats.
I learnt about School Based Traineeships through the career's lessons at GHS in year 10 and I can clearly see how my experience can help me achieve my goal of becoming a pastry chef. I would highly recommend completing this pathway to other students as it can lead to many more employment opportunities in the future. With motivation and hard work anyone can achieve their goals.
For more information about School Based Traineeships, contact Michael De Angelis at Gloucester High school on (02) 6558 1605.
