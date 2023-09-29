The interesting and informative guest speaker at Gloucester VIEW Club's September luncheon meeting was Lorna Tomlinson who told members how bees live and how important bees are for our environment and health.
As delegate Marguerite said during her thank you presentation, "That was fascinating ". Thank you Lorna.
Several members joined in the fun by wearing yellow and/or black to be "bee-utiful".
Secretary Judy E gave a thumbnail sketch of the Hobart convention which she and Rae D had attended and she encouraged members to start saving for the next one in Brisbane in 2025.
The usual reports were presented, raffle and lucky door prizes were awarded, birthdays celebrated and president Vivien read a very amusing story about "Working on My Own" before, thanks to our caterer, another appetising meal was served by committee members Robyn and Marguerite.
It was another gathering of fun and friendship and members are looking forward to learning what's in store for October.
Gloucester VIEW ( Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club members welcome interested ladies to join them for lunch on the third Tuesday of the month to form lasting friendships while supporting five Learning for Life students under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
For more information please contact 0427 581 261.
