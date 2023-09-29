Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester VIEW Club September meeting

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorna Tomlinson spoke about bees, how they live and how important they are for our environment and health. Picture supplied.
Lorna Tomlinson spoke about bees, how they live and how important they are for our environment and health. Picture supplied.

The interesting and informative guest speaker at Gloucester VIEW Club's September luncheon meeting was Lorna Tomlinson who told members how bees live and how important bees are for our environment and health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.