Gloucester Community Garden recently celebrated its two year anniversary with a morning tea to thank the volunteers for their work.
Held on the morning of Tuesday, September 19, about 20 members gathered at the garden site within Gloucester District Park to enjoy food and drinks, and to discuss all things gardening.
Also attending were federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie MP, and MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.
Gloucester Community Garden president, Pat Burrows said the garden's success has come about through the generous contributions made by the group members.
"People have helped with just about everything we've done, from building surrounds for our wicking beds, to making compost, building sheds and putting up espalier frames; it's just been amazing the support we've had," Pat said.
The group currently has about 50 members with roughly 20 of those regularly involved with the work done on site.
Group members volunteer their time according to their availability with the whole operation based on a principal of community goodwill, with excess produce available to the community to sample as needed.
The only stipulation to this system is that people don't remove whole plants so that others too may benefit from future produce.
Located adjacent to the tennis courts, the community garden has flourished in its two years of existence and despite some initial concerns, has proven to be a welcome addition to the park layout.
"It's a really great spot,' Pat said. "Before we came it was just open grassland and there were people concerned about losing the open space, but everyone who comes past always says just how beautiful it is.
"It's a really good location because a lot of people do come past and so it helps people know about us and contribute to us."
