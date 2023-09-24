Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Community

Gloucester Community Garden celebrates 2nd anniversary

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:33am, first published September 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Community Garden recently celebrated its two year anniversary with a morning tea to thank the volunteers for their work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.