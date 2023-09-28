Indigenous mural unveiled at neighbourhood centre

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) has undergone some beautification recently with the painting of a mural on the outside of their Gloucester building.
The official unveiling ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 19, and was attended by Gloucester Gathang Language Group members, BWNG staff, federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie and members of the public.
Measuring 1.8 x 4.8 metres, the mural is titled Gathang Ngarraliyn, which translates to "learning Gathang". It is the creation of artists and contributors Jarrad, Amber, Jaxson and Xander Galvin, Kayla Jory, Emily and Nullah Clarke, Corey and Jade Everett, Donna Kemp, Paula Standen, Tyler Standen and Jackie Buddle.
Proceedings for the afternoon got underway with an Acknowledgement of Country by Jaxson Galvin, Xander Galvin and Corey Everett, who impressed all with their Gathang language proficiency.
Kayla Jory from the Gathang Language Group spoke of her gratitude to those elders who shared their knowledge of language and Country with the group.
"Being able to learn and now speak Gathang has been a huge privilege," Kayla said.
"Here in Gloucester we had no one who still spoke our language, and I am very proud to be part of this program where we have been able to revitalise our language locally."
Dr Gillespie offered his congratulations to all involved with the creation of the mural for their work in keeping local Indigenous culture alive.
In addition to being visually striking, the artwork will also serve as an educational resource, with language instructors able to use it to illustrate words and phrases in graphical form.
The language lessons have been provided by Benn Saunders and Aunty Mandy Davis - ably assisted by Uncle Will Paulson - as part of the Gathang Revitalisation Program funded through the federal government's Indigenous Languages and Arts program and facilitated by BWNG.
"The reclaiming of the language is now occurring, with funding secured to get these guys ready to teach into the schools and preschools and start getting the community a bit more aware of language," BWNG CEO, Anna Burley said.
