Barrington Public School is celebrating another successful sporting year after taking out the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Small School Football Knockout competition (Division 2) title.
The overachieving youngsters travelled to Sydney's Olympic Park on Wednesday, September 20 where they defeated Broadwater Public School 7-1 in their semi-final before beating Murringo Public School 8-2 in the final.
Despite facing hot, blustery conditions, the Barrington team maintained their composure and turned in enthusiastic performances that utilised their well structured game.
According to coach John Hughes, the team was ecstatic with the win but are probably yet to fully process their achievement.
"They were elated obviously, but realistically, having achieved what they've done, it doesn't really settle in probably for a couple of days later that they're now state champions for that division for the next 12 months."
The victory is the school's second in as many years, after taking out the title in 2022.
Riley Blanch turned in an outstanding performance, however, Coach Hughes was quick to point out that the group worked exceedingly well as a unit and that it was a true team effort that provided the victory.
"Their biggest achievement is their commitment to each other and their teamwork," John said.
"They had a really strong bond where - whether you were year three or year six, everybody helped out.
"Everybody had a job to do and they did that job brilliantly, especially in the conditions that they had to perform under."
The team now faces a major rebuild in 2024 with the imminent departure of seven players who will be moving on to high school. With coaching limited to two 20 minute sessions per week during the students' lunch break, the guidance and mentoring of the older players is sure to be missed.
Special thanks goes out to coach John Hughes and Barrington Public School teacher, Amy Sansom; both of whom accompanied the team to Sydney and have made invaluable contributions throughout the season.
