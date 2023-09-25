Gloucester Advocate
Barrington Public School win small schools football championship again

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:52am, first published 5:30am
(Back row left - right) John Hughes (Coach), Joslyn Kilby, Taymin Howden, Sienna Forbes, Riley Blanch, Hunter McKinley, Kane Germon, Archer Smith, Archer Blessas, Edward Charlier, Amy Sansom (Teacher) (Bottom: left - right) Nikita Partridge, Charlie Coombe, Saige Partridge, Ella Germon, Baxter Sansom, Zoe Ireland. Photo supplied.
Barrington Public School is celebrating another successful sporting year after taking out the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Small School Football Knockout competition (Division 2) title.

