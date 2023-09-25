Students at Gloucester Public School have been lending their time and voice to looking after community members of all ages.
Member of the school's choir recently made the trip to the Mirrabooka Place aged care facility to perform for the residents, fortunately avoiding possible dive bombing by the local magpie population.
Once there, they delighted the residents with their singing, even going so far as to distribute shakers for the audience to participate with some percussion.
Their performance finished with a singalong rendition of the classic You Are My Sunshine, much to the delight of all present.
Proving that their civic goodwill extends beyond entertaining the elderly, students also engaged in a series of activities relating to R U OK Day, learning how to better care for their peers and others in the community.
R U OK Day is an annual mental health awareness day that encourages people to check in with others who may be going through a rough time.
Students took part in a peer mentoring session and viewed a presentation teaching them how to check if their friends are okay through its four steps of asking "Are you okay?", listening with an open mind, encouraging them to take action, and making time to check in later.
"It's just raising awareness, to be checking in with people and making sure our friends are okay, and reminding ourselves how to be treating others and how we want to be treated," Gloucester Public School teacher, Susan McLeod said.
