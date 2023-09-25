Apply now for jobs with MidCoast Council

Following on from MidCoast Council's apprenticeship and traineeship information, council is now calling on applications for a number of positions.
There are some exciting career opportunities for apprentices, graduates and trainees across a range of employment fields, council says.
MidCoast Council general manager Adrian Panuccio says the apprentices, trainees and graduates program is part of council's investment in local people and the region.
"We have grown this program from 1.3 per cent of our workforce to 5.5 per cent in the last three years. During that time more than 40 apprentices and trainees have completed their qualifications.
"A career in local government is a rewarding way of working for your local community and we are proud to be able to offer these opportunities in our region," Mr Panuccio said.
A full list of available positions and details like closing dates can be found on MidCoast Council's website at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Working-with-us/Current-vacancies.
As an equal opportunity employer committed to attracting and retaining quality staff, MidCoast Council encourages people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and levels of experience to apply.
The roles on offer are equally relevant to people finishing school or deciding on a career choice, to those of a more mature age looking for a career change.
If you're interested in working for council while you develop your skills and gain a qualification make sure you apply before the closing dates.
