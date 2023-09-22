Motorists are urged to take extra care when travelling along the Bucketts Way, Belbora.
Road crews will be undertaking intersection and road widening upgrades at Days Road from Monday, September 25.
Work is expected to take 16 weeks, weather permitting.
Most of the work will be carried out under traffic controllers and motorists are warned to allow for delays.
There may be some occasions that traffic stop, go lights are used after hours and motorists are asked to take care and abide by traffic controllers and signage.
The work is a developer funded project and is a requirement due to the increased vehicle numbers that a nearby subdivision will create.
