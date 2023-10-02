Students from Gloucester High School are contributing to civic life in the Mid-Coast, boasting a 2023 MidCoast Youth Award winner and noteworthy student leaders.
Miranda Yates from Gloucester High School won the community service award, receiving her certificate at a school assembly this week.
As part of the award, Miranda will receive a $250 voucher, which is awarded to each winner.
The MidCoast Youth Awards recognise the valuable contributions of young people aged 12-24 in the MidCoast region across six categories (the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing and resilience, and entrepreneurship).
Eight senior students also received certificates of appreciation from MidCoast Council this week for their role in celebrating Local Government Week.
Abbey, Chelsi, Jazmyne, Jorja, Mackenzie, Tallulah, Thomas, and Xavier represented Gloucester High School in a student leadership event at Yalawanyi Ganya, MidCoast Council's Customer Service and Administration Centre.
The students heard from MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, general manager Adrian Panuccio, Councillors Jeremy Miller and Alan Tickle, as well as staff members.
Students learned about the local area, career opportunities at council, and opportunities to have more input into civic life.
The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership between PCYC Taree, MidCoast Council, LJ Hooker Taree and Grow A Star.
The School Leaders' Challenge was supported by MidCoast Council and Regional Industry Education Partnerships.
"Young people are the future of our region," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"It's great to see so much potential in our area for home-grown community leaders."
Anyone can nominate a young person who has demonstrated personal growth and has made a positive impact on their peers and the broader community. The next opportunity to nominate will be in 2024.
