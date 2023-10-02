Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester High School student wins community service award

By Staff Reporter
October 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Youth Award winner, Miranda Yates. Photo supplied.
Students from Gloucester High School are contributing to civic life in the Mid-Coast, boasting a 2023 MidCoast Youth Award winner and noteworthy student leaders.

