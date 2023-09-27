When Courtney Webeck set a series of goals for the coming year, you could have been forgiven for thinking she was overreaching.
The aspirations of a national sporting title, representing her country, and winning a world title might have seemed a bit much for most people. But Courtney Webeck isn't most people.
"I sat down with my tennis coach and set three goals and now to have achieved all three, practically 12 months to the day, was quite a shock."
Competing as a vision-impaired athlete, the 19-year-old Gloucester local secured the singles title at the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships in July this year, winning both the B2 and B3 divisions.
She then went on to represent Australia at the International Blind Sporting Federation World Games held in Birmingham, England in late August, competing in both tennis and cricket.
Teaming up with Grace Hobbs of Sydney, the pair won a gold medal in the tennis doubles, with Courtney also taking out a bronze medal in the singles event.
Selected as vice captain for the cricket squad, she was called up to lead the team in their opening match when a mystery illness went through the playing group just prior to their campaign.
Courtney led the team to a seven wicket victory over England and were rewarded with a guard of honour by the rest of Team Australia in recognition of their win.
"To captain the first ever team and to then win the match was pretty special," Courtney said.
Immediately following the World Games, Courtney flew directly to Poland where she competed in the International Blind Tennis Association (IBTA) World Championships.
After another week of competing, feelings of fatigue were more than offset by her victory in the singles event, making her a world champion and thus achieving her goals.
"It was long, playing 17 days of sport on an international level is tough, but I got to finish on the Sunday as world number one," Courtney said.
Following the gruelling schedule, Courtney is taking a break to refocus but remains committed to her sporting journey.
"I'll start back this week and just see where the body is at, and then set goals from there."
After what she's achieved over the past year, one can only what dizzying heights she may ascend to next.
