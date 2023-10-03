Celina Pellett may not have been born into dairy farming, but that hasn't stopped her from establishing herself amongst the cream of young agriculturalists in the state.
The one-time ballerina and NSW Trainee of the Year finalist was announced as the 2023 NSW Women in Trades recipient at the recent NSW Training Awards held at Sydney Town Hall.
The 25-year-old Rookhurst resident and Hunter and Central Coast Trainee of the Year winner was surprised more than anyone with the announcement, given that she had travelled to the event as a contingent of six regional finalists competing for the state Trainee of the Year title.
After missing out on that particular award, Celina was then blindsided when her name was called out for the Women in Trades gong, especially as she was unaware that she was even in contention.
"I was sitting in the audience and I started clapping for the winner until I realised 'Oh, that's me' and the lady next to me was like 'you need to go up on stage'," Celina said.
The award represents a remarkable achievement and a reinvention of sorts given that only a few years earlier Celina's passion was dancing and she had been on track for a career in the performing arts.
However, a serious mountain biking accident that resulted in three fractures in her spine along with a cerebrospinal fluid leak from the back of her neck put paid to those aspirations.
Despite her dancing days now being over, Celina refused to be defeated by the misfortune and in the process discovered a love for dairy farming.
Since then she has gone from strength to strength, and is part of a growing movement of women seeking out employment in the agricultural sector, something Celina is keen to encourage.
"From my understanding, we are seeing a slow increase of young woman in dairy, but it's still a male dominant industry," Celina said.
"But you've got nothing to lose from the industry, there's such a wealth of knowledge, even if you're trying to go across to any other agricultural industry, dairy gives you a very good basis of everything involved."
