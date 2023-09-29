The Mid-Coast's newest inclusive playground, the Tuncurry water park, has been officially opened and welcomed by the community and holiday-makers alike.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and federal MP, Dr David Gillespie had the honour of cutting the ribbon to celebrates the new water playground and amenities at Vincent Fazio Park.
"The water park has certainly achieved its design vision of providing a facility that will improve the social wellbeing of locals and visitors to the region," Dr Gillespie said.
"It is a fun and free public space that will bring communities together. Providing inclusive recreational spaces for whole-of-community use is so important."
Since its soft launch in September, the water playground has received rave reviews from both local children and parents for its' inclusive features, making it accessible to fun loving locals and visitors of all abilities.
The facility includes an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment, designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards. The new amenities block also provides toilets and change facilities that cater for all ages and abilities. Access to the water playground is free of charge and will remain open all year round. It will be operational from 9am to 5pm daily (timings will be adjusted based on seasons / daylight hours).
Mayor Claire Pontin said Council had future plans for Vincent Fazio Park that will attract visitors and provide a regional destination for our community.
"There are plans to create a children's safety bike path, develop parking, footpaths and a safe access way to link it with Lone Pine Park and the popular foreshore precinct."
The $2.2 million project was made possible thanks to $950,000 in funding from the Australian Government. The remainder of the project was funded by MidCoast Council and included the use of $670,000 of developer contributions.
