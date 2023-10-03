Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open for 2024 NSW Women of the Year awards

By Staff Reporters
October 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trudy Shultz pictured at the 2023 NSW Women of the Years awards ceremony with former NSW minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell (L), and former Minister for Women and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor (R). Photo supplied.
Trudy Shultz pictured at the 2023 NSW Women of the Years awards ceremony with former NSW minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell (L), and former Minister for Women and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor (R). Photo supplied.

Nominations for the 2024 NSW Regional Woman of the Year are open with the state government looking to recognise the most empowering and inspiring women and girls throughout NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.