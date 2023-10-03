Nominations open for 2024 NSW Women of the Year awards

Nominations for the 2024 NSW Regional Woman of the Year are open with the state government looking to recognise the most empowering and inspiring women and girls throughout NSW.
Nominations are currently open for the following six categories:
Of particular interest is the NSW Regional Woman of the Year award, which recognises the accomplishments of an exceptional woman living in regional NSW who inspires and advances their community while contributing to the fabric of their local area.
Nominations are restricted to those residing outside of Newcastle, Wollongong and Greater Sydney, ensuring that only those women in regional areas are in contention.
With so many women taking important roles within communities, the awards provide an opportunity to celebrate their achievements which may otherwise go largely unnoticed.
Recipient of the Upper Hunter Woman of the Year 2023 award, Gloucester's own Trudy Schultz attended the awards ceremony held at Sydney's International Convention Centre earlier this year and described it as an amazing and humbling experience.
"It's important because there's a lot of women throughout many regional and rural towns that do so much work for the community that aren't recognized, and it's good to give those people the recognition that they deserve," Trudy said.
Nominations close 11.59pm, Tuesday October 24 (this has been extended from the previous close date of 11:59pm, Sunday, October 8).
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.