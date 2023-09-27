MidCoast Council mayor and deputy mayor re-elected

Councillor Claire Pontin retains her position of mayor of MidCoast Council, following an election at council's September 2023 ordinary meeting.
Councillor Alan Tickle was also returned to his position of deputy mayor unopposed.
Both councillors' names were the only nominations received for their respective positions. Both received a unanimous vote from the councillors present.
Councillors David West and Peter Epov did not vote as they were absent from the meeting.
Cr Pontin and Cr Tickle will remain in their positions until the next local government election or two years, which ever occurs first.
The next local government elections is set to be held on September 14, 2024.
