About 90 per cent of homes destroyed in a bushfire are lost by burning embers which can travel many kilometres from a distant fire.
Even if you're a few blocks away from the bush you may still be at risk.
So, undertake the work necessary to make your home safer, like cleaning out gutters and removing plants from near the house.
This was the message to Gloucester Garden Club members last Wednesday when Peter Brown, Mid Coast Council's bush fire officer, talked about the importance of everyone preparing a bushfire preparedness plan.
Mr Brown, from Wingham, is employed by council to speak to individuals and community groups so these preparedness plans can be initiated.
He gave out extensive kits of information as well as emergency radios for use in bushfire situations and his attendance at our meeting was much appreciated.
He also advised that there is a list available of low flammability plants and trees for use around home gardens, produced by Woodside Plants of Gloucester.
It was a large gathering of members and visitors in the Presbyterian Hall where the meeting was held without the club's president, who is overseas and the vice president who was ill, so it was up to a resilient Judy Earle to fill in at short notice and chair the meeting. Afterwards members were invited to visit Ros and Peter McIntyres' garden next door.
Ros told us that their town garden was established less than three years ago after moving into town from their country property.
At that time the town garden was almost non-existent but after some major work by landscapers and help with the initial planting of some shrubs, today the front garden is full of spring colour, featuring poppies, iris, echium, salvia, primula, pansies and viola, osteospermums, carnations and dianthus, felicia, hellebores, chrysanthemum "Rainbow" and early roses.
A very interesting collection of succulents and gathered treasures along the driveway leads to the back garden. Here cream clivias are flourishing and citrus trees are coming into their own.
The view from the back deck to the Bucketts and across the rooftops of town to the Gloucester River flats was an unexpected surprise to many. It certainly was an enjoyable day for all.
Mandy Griffis, the club's "green thumb", answered questions on when to prune and fertilise lillypillys and when to use exclusion netting to protect vegetable gardens from insect attack.
The flower competition was won by Tessa Searle with her yellow iris, with the placings shared by Pearl Beggs' hellebore, and Ros McIntyre's cream clivia.
The vegetables competition featured an enormous carrot pulled from Sharyn Blanch's garden, with the placings shared by Tessa Searle's chard and Peter Hazell's broccoli.
Lucky door was won by Sharyn Blanch and the $60 members' draw by Judy Holstein.
Next month's meeting is on October 25 at Dot Harris' garden off Relfs Road and the theme for that meeting will be "attracting birds to your garden."
