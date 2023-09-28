The October long weekend will see the Gloucester District Tennis Association stage its premier event for the year, the Gloucester Open.
With more than 100 entrants confirmed for this year's event, there will be plenty of action on courts with the tournament running from Saturday, September 30 through to Monday, October 2.
The tournament offers a variety of categories, catering for everyone from top level competitors to social players.
"The events are ranging from an open event, which is a very high standard of play, down to a social event, for people who just like to have a hit, and then there's a parent/child event as well," Gloucester tennis club secretary, Ruth Johnson said.
The venue should be in immaculate condition following on from some substantial upgrades provided by funding from the NSW government that have seen clay court resurfacing and LED lighting upgrades. MidCoast Council has also contributed to the success of the tournament by providing funding for the event.
It has been a big year for the club which also saw it celebrate its 100 year anniversary recently with a special Centenary Ball.
"It was a massive hit, it was fantastic," Ruth said.
"We had quite a few of the life members and families of life members and past presidents come along, so it was a great way to celebrate."
The Gloucester Open runs from Saturday, September 30 through to Monday, October 2 at Gloucester District Park Boundary Street, Gloucester.
