Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Open tennis tournament held over October long weekend

RK
By Rick Kernick
September 29 2023 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gloucester Open tennis tournament will be held over the October long weekend. Photo shutterstock.
The Gloucester Open tennis tournament will be held over the October long weekend. Photo shutterstock.

The October long weekend will see the Gloucester District Tennis Association stage its premier event for the year, the Gloucester Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.