Spot Joe Rider on Mid Coast roads and win prizes

Spot "Joe Rider" from Monday 9 to Friday 13 October to win prizes throughout the week.
October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and volunteer motorcyclists will be out and about wearing yellow "I am Joe Rider" vests.
Use the form on the MidCoast Council website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads/Road-safety-programs to report when and where you see Joe Rider. Make sure to pull over when it is safe to do so or complete your journey before heading to the website.
There will be $50 #ShopMidCoast vouchers given away daily and a grand prize of a $250 #ShopMidCoast voucher at the end of the week.
"By asking drivers to look out for Joe Rider, we're encouraging them to be more aware of motorcyclists," said MidCoast Council's road safety officer, Chris Dimarco.
"Motorcycle riders are more at risk of serious injury or death in a crash.
"That's why it's so important to check your side and rear mirrors and your blind spots by looking over your shoulder regularly, especially before merging or changing lanes and turning at intersections.
"We want to reduce the incidents of SMIDSY - 'Sorry mate I didn't see you'."
Road safety officers from a number of different councils are working together to conduct the Joe Rider campaign, with support from Transport for NSW.
