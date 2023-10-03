MidCoast Council continues to build on its tourism brand by releasing a new draft Destination Management Plan and inviting feedback on the document while on public exhibition.
It comes off the back of its highly successful predecessor which was completed in 2017 and included the award-winning Destination Barrington Coast brand and its award-winning campaign.
Over the years, and despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and significant natural events like bushfires and floods, the awareness and appeal of the Barrington Coast as a short break and holiday destination has continued to strengthen.
This is mostly thanks to focused marketing efforts that have profiled the natural beauty and nature-based offerings of the region and events, council says.
The new draft Destination Management Plan sets the direction and prioritises the sustainable growth of the visitor economy of the MidCoast to 2030 and beyond.
With the draft now on public exhibition council is seeking input and feedback from the wider community.
Director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said the draft was a crucial document in shaping the economic future of the MidCoast.
"There is little doubt that a clear strength of the region relates specifically to its nature-based setting, including a myriad of waterways, its spectacular coastline and beautiful hinterland and valleys. The region is blessed with national parks of international significance due to their conservation values," he said.
"A significant challenge identified for Destination Barrington Coast is the lack of paid visitor experiences, such as guided tours and activities as well as culinary and agri-tourism experiences that take advantage of the region's spectacular natural and rural setting.
"A broader experience offering that appeals to a range of target markets would enable the MidCoast to realise an even greater potential from its visitor economy.
"With the right planning this will enable Destination Barrington Coast to capitalise on existing and emerging strengths to continue to sustainably grow the region's visitor economy."
Feedback is welcome at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/destination-management-plan.
