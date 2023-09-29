More work for Waukivory Road south of Gloucester

Crews will be back working on the Waukivory Road landslip site on Tuesday, October 3.
While the landslip area is stable, and the road is holding up well, the unique geology of the site has caused some drainage issues which will be addressed.
During the work one lane will remain open with traffic controls in place and motorists are warned of possible short delays.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 13, weather permitting.
In March 2021 the region suffered significant damage to infrastructure as a result of severe wet weather and flooding.
This caused several landslips along a 26 kilometre section of Waukivory Road, south of Gloucester.
At one location the entire road for 80 metres crashed down the hillside with the road sliding for more than 400 metres down the valley.
It forced residents in the area to add 45 minutes each way to their trip.
The road was officially reopened on Friday, June 30 to much fanfare.
This current remediation work reduces the likelihood of further ongoing maintenance issues with the pavement in the future.
