Gloucester veterans golf

Updated October 3 2023 - 10:06am, first published October 2 2023 - 9:49am
Winner Mark Stone with sponsor Gai Falla. Picture supplied
Three Gloucester Veteran Golfers finished with net scores of 70 on Tuesday, September 26 and, according to the rules, there may only be one winner decided on a count back; on Tuesday the nod went to Mark Stone.

