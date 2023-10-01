Three Gloucester Veteran Golfers finished with net scores of 70 on Tuesday, September 26 and, according to the rules, there may only be one winner decided on a count back; on Tuesday the nod went to Mark Stone.
The day itself was fine and warm which is not at all surprising considering the dire warning we are having related to the dry and hot weather up and down the coast.
The occasion was an Individual Stroke event with a putting trophy in conjunction, all of which was sponsored by Gai and Greg Falla. The winner on a count back was Mark Stone with a net score of 70; the two runners up, Chris Clarke and Sally Higgins both returned the same net scores. Balls were won by Denver Webb and John Herd 71, Joe Farugia and Jim Dunn 72 and the last two balls were won by Anne Wand and Bill Murray each scoring 73 net.
Chris Clarke was the top putter of the day with a mere 29 putts in his round.
The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Chris Clarke finishing 271 cm from the hole. At the 6th and 15th holes, Dale Rabbett, 420 cm, and Roy Crichton, 430 cm, took the trophies.
On Tuesday, October 3 the Gloucester Veteran Golfers played a Mike Howard sponsored Individual Stableford and the following week there is scheduled an Individual Stroke with Puttin sponsored by Anne and Ian Maggs.
