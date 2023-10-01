The occasion was an Individual Stroke event with a putting trophy in conjunction, all of which was sponsored by Gai and Greg Falla. The winner on a count back was Mark Stone with a net score of 70; the two runners up, Chris Clarke and Sally Higgins both returned the same net scores. Balls were won by Denver Webb and John Herd 71, Joe Farugia and Jim Dunn 72 and the last two balls were won by Anne Wand and Bill Murray each scoring 73 net.