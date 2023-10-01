Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester District parkrun

Updated October 3 2023 - 9:53am, first published October 2 2023 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long weekend brought with it many visitors to Gloucester District parkrun, from Raymond Terrace, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Tamworth, Ballina, Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.