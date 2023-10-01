The long weekend brought with it many visitors to Gloucester District parkrun, from Raymond Terrace, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Tamworth, Ballina, Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong.
Fifty people and five dogs completed the full 5km course, and handful more finished one lap (half) of the course.
Warm conditions made the course tougher than it has been of late, so congratulations go to those who managed to set new PBs, including locals Harry Charlier and Louise Duff, as well as returning visitors Tim O'Reilly (Ballina), Cath Chisholm (Wollongong), Carolyn Matthews (Newcastle), Anthony Blines (Brisbane) and Shane Hunter (Lake Macquarie).
Cath Chisholm not only ran a PB, but also reached her 100 milestone.
Gloucester District parkrun is on every Saturday at 8am.
