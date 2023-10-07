Gloucester Advocate
Upgrades to amenities in Barrington Tops National Park completed

By Staff Reporters
October 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Jerusalem Creek walking track upgrade. Photo courtesy Liam Banyer.
A raft of campground upgrades, track improvements and bridge reconstructions are complete across Barrington Tops National Park and Barrington Tops State Conservation Area.

