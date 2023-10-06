Politicians and local business identities alike gathered for the official opening of the co-working and hot desking facility located in the Majestic Arcade known as The Hub - Gloucester.
Held on the morning of Thursday September 28, the event was attended by Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin, along with various members of the Gloucester Business Chamber.
Inspired by the growing trend of working from home, the facility provides a middle ground for both businesses and individuals in the area to utilise a professional office environment without the cost of committing to a full time commercial space.
An initiative of the Gloucester Business Chamber and funded through a state government grant - along with Stratford Coal and personal contributions from members of the business chamber - The Hub has already proven popular with locals since its soft-launch in mid July.
This like this are incubators for future entrepreneurs... they can live in Gloucester, they can work in Gloucester and their ideas can spread all over Australia- Upper Hunter MP, Dave Layzell
According to business chamber vice president Trudy Schultz, the facility has already seen a range of clients getting onboard, attracted by the flexibility to use the space according to their varying requirements.
"It's been a really good take-up, we've got a few permanents in here, the meeting room is being used quite a lot by community groups, as well as business people wanting to do interviews and those type of things," Trudy said.
The site utilises high end technology such as Starlight satellite internet access plus a 5G failover, there is 24 hour CCTV monitoring, and electronic locks on the door for anytime swipe access.
Upper Hunter state member, Dave Layzell MP said The Hub gives people somewhere to work and is an asset for the town's business growth.
"Gloucester has benefitted from COVID in the way that people have moved here. Now we've got a place where they can work with all the professional services," Mr Layzell said.
"It's these small centres where people can work from home, but they can come down and have a quiet space, somewhere they can have meetings with other people.
"There's teleconferencing facilities, video conferencing facilities; these are the base infrastructure of the future when we talk about working from home in country areas."
