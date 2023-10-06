Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Hub Gloucester stages official opening

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell with Gloucester Business Chamber vice president Trudy Schultz officially opening the The Hub Gloucester. Photo Rick Kernick.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell with Gloucester Business Chamber vice president Trudy Schultz officially opening the The Hub Gloucester. Photo Rick Kernick.

Politicians and local business identities alike gathered for the official opening of the co-working and hot desking facility located in the Majestic Arcade known as The Hub - Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.