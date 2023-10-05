Gloucester Advocate
Four Mid Coast finalists in NSW Tourism Awards

By Staff Reporters
October 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Aussie Ark is one of the finalists in the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.
Two businesses, one not-for-profit organisation, and one major event are representing the Mid Coast as finalists in the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.

