Proving that even the toughest rugby players have big hearts, the Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union Club players and supporters have banded together to raise $9200 to assist locals battling cancer.
As part of their annual charity donation, the Cockies presented a cheque for $9200 to the Gloucester Prostate Cancer Support Group at a gathering held at the Roundabout Inn on the evening of Thursday, September 28.
"Every year we have an auction at one of our games for charity and this year was for prostate cancer," Cockies club president, Jamie Searle said.
"It's one of our main charters as a club that we try to support all the local charity groups as best we can."
And support they did.
The money was raised via an auction of club jerseys following the club's last home game on July 29 with auctioneer and Cockies supporter, Ken Maslen officiating.
When the chips are down, the generosity of this town is just mind blowing- Gloucester Prostate Cancer Support Group president, Steve Pennicuik
Local businesses and individuals alike joined in the spirited bidding, with one of the jerseys fetching a top price of $1200.
Members of the prostate supporters group were overwhelmed with the generosity of those involved with the fundraiser, with group president Steve Pennicuik describing the support as "phenomenal".
"When the chips are down, the generosity of this town is just mind blowing," Steve said.
The support group plays an integral role in the lives of local men battling cancer, providing a base network of encouragement and financial aid. It helps shoulder the burden of fellow community members facing difficult times, which it delivers with compassion and respect.
"The money from the football club, the generosity is just unbelievable. This money goes to all men in this town who we can help out a little bit, and lets them know that there's support out there if they need it," Steve said.
Their charitable endeavours aside, the 2023 Mid North Coast (MNC) Rugby season has been one of the club's most successful seasons in recent memory, with the Gloucester women's side taking out the minor premiership for first time in the club's history and also winning the southern MNC Rugby competition premiership.
To cap off the year, the club will be holding its presentation night at the Roundabout Hotel from 6pm on October 21.
Tickets are $50 per head and are available from the Roundabout, or for further ticket information contact Jamie Searle 0427015107
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.