MidCoast Council has put out a request for tender for the design and construction of a bridge in Billabong Park at Gloucester.
The bridge was damaged in the 2021 flood events and executive manager of community spaces, Dan Aldridge said there was a delay with insurers, however staff have overcome that hurdle and are looking forward to starting work to replace the important community asset.
"The project is out for tender so it's just a matter of finding a suitable contractor to undertake the work within the available budget," Mr Aldridge said.
"We realise Billabong Park is an important asset to the community.
"It attracts visitors to the area and supports the tourism economy.
"That's why we're looking for a solution that meets the communities' expectations and provides long-term benefits."
Council will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.
