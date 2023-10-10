Belbora artist, Dave Keen is once again setting his cartoon-styled artistic creations loose on an unsuspecting public, with exhibitions showing in both Wollongong and Maitland.
Following on from the success of his Country Lines show at Gloucester Gallery earlier this year, Dave found some avid fans with the owners of the Seeker Brewery in Wollongong.
So impressed were they that they have dedicated an exhibition space within their premises specifically to display his work.
The result is a series titled, A Joke Walks into a Bar which is currently on display until October 28, with the artist this time casting his subversively humorous gaze on pub and drinking culture.
"I'm putting an exhibition together and this one is going to be largely beer and alcohol based jokes," Dave said.
"The sketches are plays on the 'a bear walks into a bar' - those sorts of things, but rather than the verbal it's the visual representation."
Dave has created 20 new pieces specifically for the month-long exhibition which he is combining with a number of existing works corresponding with the theme.
Following on from the Seeker Brewery exhibition, Dave has been selected to feature in the If Maitland Indie Writers and Arts Festival beginning October 20.
The IF Festival is a week-long celebration of all things creative, featuring writing, visual arts and music. Dave will be bringing selections of his Country Lines work for the event.
For those unacquainted with his style, the work is frequently characterised by playful, inviting visuals combined with taglines that take an ironic dig at modern life in all its complexities.
While possessing competency across a broad range of artistic styles, it is the medium of the cartoon that allows Dave to inject his subversive humour into his work.
"I can work across all art forms, but there's just something about taking lighthearted situations and trying to bring them to life with images, rather than just having a landscape, which is all well and good, but this just keeps it fun and lighthearted."
For more information on Dave Keen's exhibitions and other art projects, go to sitting-duck-comics.square.site/
