The Gloucester Masters Games are back for a second year, inviting sporting groups to town for a weekend of friendly competition.
Following on from the success of last year's inaugural event, Gloucester Sports Committee has once again thrown its organisational weight behind the concept with the games scheduled for the weekend of November 4-5.
The format involves teams competing in hockey, football (soccer), croquet and lawn bowls. Football and croquet are to be held at Gloucester Park, with hockey will be at Cook Park, and the bowls events taking place at the Gloucester Bowling Club.
Each of the four sporting groups will be organising their own events - coordinated with the sports committee - with the Gloucester Community Shop also onboard providing sponsorship for the games.
"The Gloucester Community Shop has been very generous with their sponsorship so the money they've provided will be divided up between the four participating groups, just so they can put that towards their prize money," sports committee secretary, Lorraine Forbes said.
The event will kick off with an official opening on the Saturday, November 4 at 9am in the Pioneer Memorial Garden with state Upper Hunter member, Dave Layzell to officiate.
By all accounts the 2022 event was a success, so much so that sporting organisations from further afield have displayed interest in being part of this year's games.
"Particularly with hockey, there's a team from Tamworth interested in taking part this year, and interest from other clubs in the Newcastle area also," Lorraine said.
It is hoped that the concept can expand further, bringing more participants and other sports into the fold with successive events. With the prospect of more numbers on the sporting fields the town can likely expect an increase in visitors and business revenue as a result.
The suggested closing date for entries is Saturday, October 21, with organisers keen to lock in participants two weeks ahead of the games.
For more information contact sports committee secretary Lorraine Forbes on 6558 1614.
