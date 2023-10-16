Join a Community Conversation to learn what MidCoast Council is delivering for your community and how finances are managed to deliver community services.
Senior council staff and councillors will head out to 14 different locations from Lansdowne in the north to Hawks Nest in the south and west to Gloucester and Stroud during October and November.
Mayor Claire Pontin said the program aimed to take council to the community.
"By coming out to the towns where our community members live, we hope to make it easier for people to interact with us.
"These sessions provide an opportunity to better understand how council works. Likewise, we get a better understanding of the community at a very grass roots level. All of that helps us to better represent the interests of the community when we make decisions."
Community Conversations are held twice a year. This series will be the last opportunity to attend a Community Conversation in 2023.
"Locations and times may vary each round," added Mayor Pontin.
"In this way we hope to meet a greater variety of community members in each location."
Anyone can attend a Community Conversation. Council staff will present information, allow time for questions and listen to your ideas. There's no need to book. Simply turn up on the day at the location nearest you - and let your friends and family know it's on!
Locations and times include:
For more information, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations.
