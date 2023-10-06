The 2023 Taree Show is underway and launched with a free education and heifer judging day on Friday.
"Entries for the beef cattle are fantastic, I believe the horses are excellent, dairy's getting a lot of entries, poultry as well, and we've been inundated this morning with arts and crafts so it's really good," show president Jane Davis said.
There will be a range of entertainment on display, including Walter Whip and The Flames providing their jaw dropping western performance of whip cracking and fire stunts, along with the medieval equestrian performers, Thunder and Hooves.
There will be all the action of motocross stunt riding, musician Dallas Steele will be on hand to perform two half hour sets, not to mention The Memphis Moovers troupe to entertain the kids, and much more.
The show will also host the announcing of the Young Woman of the Year and the Junior Showgirl titles.
The annual event is always popular and represents more than just its entertainment value, of which it boasts plenty.
"It's been an event for so long and one that brings the community together," Jane said.
"And we're such a large agricultural and horticultural area, there's always that heart string drawing for everyone to come along."
Both days kick off at 8am with a 10pm finish on Saturday while Sunday winds up at 4pm.
Taree Show is on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at Taree Showground, 24 Muldoon Street, Taree
