Contractors conduct feral deer cull at South Forster, Diamond Beach and Old Bar

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Deer are not native to Australia and cause extensive harm to our environment, the economy and pose a significant public safety risk. Shutterstock picture.
MidCoast Council has worked with professional contractors to cull feral deer in Old Bar, Diamond Beach and South Forster.

