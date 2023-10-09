The Gloucester Open tennis tournament has made a successful comeback with three fantastic days of tennis held over the October long weekend.
Returning for the first time since 2019 following two years of COVID cancellations before last year's washout, the Gloucester courts lit up with three days of outstanding play and the event running like clockwork.
"It went really well. The heat affected a few people so it was a bit harsh, but the courts held up beautifully and we had a lot of support from the players who played in a great spirit of the sport," Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson said.
This year's tournament also benefitted from recent upgrades to the courts along with improved lighting facilities allowing for improved evening matches.
Of course, an event of this scale depends on the contributions of many dedicated volunteers, without whose help the tournament could not operate at the level it does.
"We had more than 20 volunteers helping," Ruth said.
"The people managing the courts were there from six in the morning all the way through and just did an amazing job, the women in the canteen and kitchen were tireless, and we had people cooking barbecues for the attendants."
The tournament featured 102 entrants with the vast majority being out of town players.
Despite this, several local players excelled, with Toni Laurie taking out the Special Women's Doubles title alongside her partner, Emma Ambrose. Also, Seth Johnson made runner-up in the Under 12 Doubles along with partner Annabel Salkavich.
It's supported by some people who have been playing here for years and just love coming back to Gloucester.- Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson
The annual event sees an influx of visitors to the town, with the commensurate flow-on of revenue to local businesses making the tournament an economic boon for Gloucester. With the return of the 'Open' as a fixture on the local sporting calendar, Gloucester's economic and sporting wellbeing are looking in good shape for the future.
Organisers wished to acknowledging the generous contributions made by MidCoast Council and the Roundabout Inn that have contributed to the tournament's success.
2023 Gloucester Open Results:
Open Men's Singles
Winner: Adam Feeney - Runner Up: Pejay Lanser
Open Men's Doubles
Winners: Keitan Rigg and Greg Waddell
Open Women's Singles
Winner: Breanna James - Runner Up: Emily Barrett
Open Mixed Doubles
Winners: Nicole Rynsaardt and Trent Salkavich
