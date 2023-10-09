The winner in the October 3 Veteran's Golf at the Gloucester course needed a count back on top of as good score in a field where eight players were good enough to play to their handicap or better.
The day itself was hot and dry and the event played was an Individual v Par sponsored by Mike Howard.
The winner was Trevor Sharp whose score of +3 separated him from the same score turned in by runner up Chris Clark by a count back. Balls were won by Steve Hurworth, Jim Dunn and Carolyn Davies all of whom were one hole back on +2; they were followed in the ball count by Tom Yates +1 and by Elaine Murray and Steve Burns both of whom ended up even par for the day.
The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by John Herd who finished 244 cm from the hole; at the 6th and 15th holes the job was done by Elaine Murray and Steve Burns who finished 250 cm and 610 cm away respectively.
On Tuesday 10 October Anne and Ian Maggs sponsor an Individual Stroke event with a putting competition held in conjunction; the following Tuesday there will be an Irish Four Ball Stableford with an Individual Stableford held in conjunction.
Blokes on Saturday
Gloucester Veteran's golf captain Derek Bardwell continues his sparkling post operative form to win the October Monthly Medal at the Gloucester course on Saturday, October 7; his net score was six ahead of his nearest rival and seven inside net par.
The day was cool with a touch of cloud about and the coursed playing well if a somewhat affected by the drier weather the mid north coast has been experiencing.
The event was an Individual Stroke sponsored by the Arkwood family. The Monthly Medal for the top net score of the day was won in handsome style by Derek Bardwell with a net score of 65 a circumstance that will certainly attract the handicapper's eye! The top net and gross scores in A grade went to Chris Murray who scored 72 and 80 respectively although he did need a count back for his net win. In B grade Dave Mann, 71, had the top net score whereas Brendan Murray, 88, turned in the best gross score. In C grade it was a Derek Bardwell affair with his net 65 after a gross score of 90. Balls were won by Derek Bardwell 65, Andrew Lenehan 66, Dave Mann 71, Chris Murray and Craig McLeod 72, Chris Steele 73 and by Ben Veitch 74 on a count back.
There was only one Nearest-to-the-Pins won at the 4th and 13th holes by B grade player Brendan Murray who finished 562 cm from the hole; not an A or C grade player in sight! It was a more successful affair at the shorter 6th and 15th holes: Chris Murray in A grade was 232 cm away; Trevor Sharp's 875 cm was good enough in B grade whereas Graeme Marsh in C grade was closest of all just 189 cm from the cup. The second-shot trophy at the 9th and 18th holes was won in fine style by Brian McInnes whose second shot ended up in the hole giving him an eagle for his trouble.
The long drive trophies were won by Jamie Andrews, Trevor Sharp and Blake Murray representing the three grades.
In contrast with the Saturday result, there was a very tight finish in the Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 6 October with four players sharing the same score though the nod on count back went to Chris Steele 16 with ball winner Peter Markey, Anne Wand and Jim Dunn also on 16 points;, Peter Buetel 15 brought up the rear of the trophy winners for the week.
On Saturday, October 14 the Bowden family sponsor a Four Person Ambrose and the following week there will be an Individual Stableford sponsored by Rawdon Vale.
