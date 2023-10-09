The event was an Individual Stroke sponsored by the Arkwood family. The Monthly Medal for the top net score of the day was won in handsome style by Derek Bardwell with a net score of 65 a circumstance that will certainly attract the handicapper's eye! The top net and gross scores in A grade went to Chris Murray who scored 72 and 80 respectively although he did need a count back for his net win. In B grade Dave Mann, 71, had the top net score whereas Brendan Murray, 88, turned in the best gross score. In C grade it was a Derek Bardwell affair with his net 65 after a gross score of 90. Balls were won by Derek Bardwell 65, Andrew Lenehan 66, Dave Mann 71, Chris Murray and Craig McLeod 72, Chris Steele 73 and by Ben Veitch 74 on a count back.