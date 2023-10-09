Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester veterans golf report

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Veterans golf winner Trevor Sharp (left) with sponsor Mike Howard. Picture supplied.
The winner in the October 3 Veteran's Golf at the Gloucester course needed a count back on top of as good score in a field where eight players were good enough to play to their handicap or better.

