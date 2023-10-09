The MNCCC Ricochet Championships were played at Gloucester Croquet Club courts.
Each game was timed for two hours duration, and the competition began shortly after 9am on Gloucester's beautifully prepared courts.
There were three entries for the Division 3 championship with Pam Weimers from Port Macquarie winning in convincing and very consistent style against Janine Crellin (Taree) second, and Ricky Fittock (Forster) third.
The Division 2 competition between Bruce Byant from Forster and Tony Croft from Port Macquarie proved to be very closely fought. Tony, although a relatively new player, displayed a comprehensive understanding of ricochet strategies such that he took Bruce to the brink on their first game and then beat him on the second and third game contested. The result was for Tony Croft two games to one.
The weather was very favourable with just a shower the previous evening, followed by another light shower around the lunch break on the day. Our visitors were quite impressed with our set-up here in Gloucester.
The Australian Crochet Association informs that Ricochet has similar rules to Association Croquet with the difference being that when a ball is ricochet it remains live and two free shots are earned. This enables the strikers ball to play closer to an opponents ball and ricochet that as well which earns a further two free shots. In addition to these rules when a player runs a hoop they earn one free shot.
Also, in September Gloucester were hosts to a friendship day of golf croquet with a group from Fern Bay.
This is a yearly event which has taken place for some time now.
Mainly doubles games are played with a few singles thrown in.
The day focuses on many enjoyable games of croquet as well as the sharing of morning tea, much chatter around a delicious lunch with more croquet into the afternoon. Again, the weather was very much in our favour, unlike their previous visit which was a not so pleasant very hot day.
So, croquet can be as competitive as each player would like or just very social, which is to the liking of many players also.
So come along and try it out. There are playing times to suit everyone.
Details of times of play and contact people can be found on the clubhouse door.
