While It is unknown whether or not Daphne Wilson has previously kept in touch with King Charles III, the fact remains that the monarch took time out of his schedule to personally congratulate her on her 100th birthday.
Daphne celebrated her special day surrounded by about 40 close friends and family members at the Mirrabooka aged care facility in Gloucester on Saturday, October 7. Whether or not any members of the British royal family were present remains unknown.
"It was wonderful, she had a great day," Daphne's daughter-in-law, Jenny Wilson said.
The gathering turned out to be a bit of a hot ticket with more well wishers available than the space could accommodate.
Since Saturday Daphne has received more visitors from the numerous organisations she has contributed her time and efforts to throughout her years, all of them keen to pass on their congratulations.
Originally from Quirindi, Daphne moved to Gloucester in her early 20s where she met her husband-to-be, Herb. The couple ran a dairy farm for many years prior to moving into town.
She has led an extremely active life and up until about two years ago, Daphne had been highly active with her volunteering and bowling club commitments.
According to Jenny, Daphne is in good health and spirits and was absolutely delighted with her birthday party and the chance to be surrounded by family and friends.
"She's doing really well and loved her party on Saturday."
