It was perfect weather for the Gloucester Ladies golf day on Wednesday, with a gentle breeze and rolling clouds giving relief from the sun.
Twelve players took part in the stableford event.
The winners were Jill Carson for Division 1 (with a splendid 41 points) and Lesly Harrison for Division 2 (with 32 points, winning on a countback from Alison Windeyer).
Balls went to Margaret Dunn and Myrelle Fraser (both on 34 points) and Pam Paff (on 33 points). The nearest the pin on 4/13th was won by Dale Rabbett, and on the 6/15th by Margaret Dunn.
It was also the day of the Monthly Medal Playoff, with all the winners of monthly medals during the year having the chance to win. Myrelle Fraser
won the day with 34 points.
The golf was followed by the annual general meeting for the ladies.
Margaret Dunn stepped down as president and from the committee (after being on the ladies committee since 2002). There was a vote of thanks and loud round of applause for Margaret's contribution.
Dale Rabbett has taken on the role of president, with Pat Burrows continuing in her role as captain.
Next week's event will be Town versus Country.
