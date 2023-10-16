Gloucester boasts many beautiful public parks and it is important these are kept in good condition.
In 2012 the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) was concerned about the condition of the Gloucester river banks within the town's District Park. To rectify this problem RiverCare was founded by John Watts as a sub-group of the Gloucester Environment Group.
Following discussions with the then Gloucester Council, Landcare and MidCoast Water, RiverCare undertook to regenerate the river banks, removing weeds and exotic trees. Of equal importance was replanting native species endemic to the area and, if possible, of known Aboriginal use.
Guy Ahern, a local with expertise on riverbank care, was approached to advise on weed and tree removal.
Gloucester Council carried out removal of large camphor laurel trees along the riverbank at the northern end of the District Park, as this site was selected for the first area to regenerate. Sponsorship was obtained from local business and private sources, as a supply of suitable tools and other equipment was needed. Members of GEG were invited to participate, and work commenced in the spring of 2013.
This was a sharp learning curve for GEG members. Old wire fencing and rubbish needed removing, balloon vine and privet was thick and deeply rooted, and many other small weeds rampant.
Tube stock of trees and shrubs local to the area were purchased and many are now over four metres. Dry rainforest species were reintroduced mimicking the species of the past and adding to the casuarinas (river oaks) which are commonly present along the Gloucester river.
A large, old quandong (elaeocarpus obovatus) remains as witness to the rainforest species originally present.
Gloucester Council and now MidCoast Council has continued to be very supportive with removal of camphor laurels and weeds. Many of our RiverCare members are inducted as council environmental volunteers.
The District Park suffered quite severe damage during the 2019 drought and flooding in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Large sections of the riverbank were washed away, including a big strangler fig and several white cedars, also taking many trees we had planted. The Minimbah Aboriginal Garden was badly damaged in the flood of March 2021.
As a result, GEG was approached by the Bucketts Way Community group to assist in the regeneration of Minimbah.
GEG had been involved in the original setting up of Minimbah in the early 2000s. Following an assessment of existing trees and shrubs, including new planting carried out by Glenn Jonas, clearing and resurrection of paths, steps, and planting of tube stock was carried out. The TIDE (Taree Indigenous Development and Employment) organisation in Taree now supports and cares for Minimbah.
Two hours on the fourth Friday each month is designated for RiverCare. The introduction of KoalaWays has brought about a greater demand on our members' energies, but with an increase in membership more people are joining RiverCare to continue caring for District Park's riverbanks.
