Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Environment Group working to restore Gloucester District Park

By Penny Drake-Brockman
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

Gloucester boasts many beautiful public parks and it is important these are kept in good condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.