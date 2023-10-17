A trio of Gloucester High School students are celebrating their win in the state government's Parli-Flicks short film competition, after taking out the award for best regional film.
Mitchell Davies, Alicia Martin and Isabel Jeffreys, along with Gloucester High drama teacher Renee Berger, travelled to Parliament House in Sydney where the students were presented with certificates and commemorative medallions marking their win.
The award was presented by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Lake Macquarie MP, Greg Piper, as well Legislative Council president, Ben Franklin MLC.
Unaccustomed as they were to the "hallowed halls" of Parliament House, the students soon adapted to their otherwise imposing surroundings.
"It was a bit nerve wracking at first, but it was fun as well," Isobel said.
This year marked the third year for the Parli-Flicks competition, which is open to years 7 to 12 students across the state. The competition challenges students to create a one-minute short film based on a set theme, with this year's theme being "Should the voting age be lowered?"
The Gloucester students took to the challenge, creating a film depicting youngsters living with the consequences of poor choices made under a fictionalised reduced voting age system.
"The main idea was we would show what would happen if they were able to choose and make bad decisions," Mitchell said.
This year is the first time Gloucester High School has entered the Parli-Flix competition, making their success all the more remarkable.
Now with IT being pretty user-friendly and accessible, you can make all sorts of crazy things happen- Gloucester High School drama teacher, Renee Berger on the vast possibilities open to student films
The project was the initiative of drama teacher Renee Berger who coordinated a group of 20 Year 9 students working in small teams, each with their own vision on how the theme should be addressed.
Ms Berger said she intends to continue with the short film concept as part of the school's drama program due to the value it presents as a learning tool.
"I think it's a really important part of the drama program that students get the opportunity to work with film," Ms Berger said.
"There's a lot of students who want to go on to act and to do that you've got to be comfortable in front of the camera, but you've got to have a good idea of how everything gets put together."
As for the first time filmmakers, they say that while they have enjoyed the process, as yet there are no plans for any further projects.
Despite the school and community members being overjoyed at their success - including state member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell MP congratulating them in a parliamentary address - the students themselves seem to be taking it all in their stride.
With an award winning film and a civic reception under their belts while barely into their mid-teens, they could be forgiven for thinking achieving success really is no big deal at all.
