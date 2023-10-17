Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester High School students presented short film award

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Greg Piper and Legislative Council president, Ben Franklin with Gloucester students and Upper Hunter MP Dave Lazelle. Picture supplied.
Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Greg Piper and Legislative Council president, Ben Franklin with Gloucester students and Upper Hunter MP Dave Lazelle. Picture supplied.

A trio of Gloucester High School students are celebrating their win in the state government's Parli-Flicks short film competition, after taking out the award for best regional film.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.