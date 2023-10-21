Wilson Bridge on Bowman Farm Road to be replaced

Traffic changes will be in place while MidCoast Council replaces Wilson Bridge on Bowman Farm Road.
Work will start Monday, November 6 and expected to be completed by March next year, weather permitting.
The bridge will be removed while a new one-lane, single-span concrete bridge is constructed.
Minor road work will take place at each end of the bridge.
During the closure, each end of Bowman Farm Road will be open to local traffic, with a detour around via The Thunderbolts Way.
This is a $1.3 million project funded by the NSW government Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Road users are asked to remain alert for new signage, and detours.
They are also advised to allow about 15 to 20 minutes extra travel time.
