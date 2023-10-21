Gloucester Advocate
Wilson Bridge on Bowman Farm Road to be replaced

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 11:42am, first published October 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Wilson Bridge on Bowman Farm Road will be replaced with work commencing Monday November 6, and due to be completed by March 2024. Photo supplied.
Traffic changes will be in place while MidCoast Council replaces Wilson Bridge on Bowman Farm Road.

