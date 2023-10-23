A band of female artists from the Hunter region have pooled their collective talents to chronicle the innate beauty of nature in an exhibition titled Mountains to the Sea, currently on show at Gloucester Gallery.
The project has enlisted 10 members from the group known as the Hunter Women Artists, who have captured scenes depicting the ocean, terrain, flora and fauna, all gathered and interpreted through their own unique viewpoint.
With the artists utilising a variety of media for their creations, the end result is as diverse as it is arresting.
"There's a varied range of styles and colour schemes, and we've also incorporated a potter who lives in Limeburners Creek, so that adds to it as well," Hunter Women Artists member, Dianne Turnbull said.
"Because we've all known each other for so long I think our paintings work well together, they're all different aspects and different colour schemes and different styles, but they hang well together."
The members of Hunter Women Artists participating in the exhibition are Jackie Maundrell-Hall, Pam Carroll, Ailsa Williams, Cheryl Barrett, Jill Campbell, Leigh Dennis, Annie Palmer, Jenni Gander, Sharon O'Hearn and Dianne Turnbull.
The group has been together for 10 years with membership shifting over that time as various members leave and are replaced by others.
A number of members have received significant awards for their work, including the Newcastle Art Prize, along with other category winners from that particular award.
With Mountains to the Sea, the group has been working for most of the year putting the collection together. And while they encompass the same principal theme, with such a large group of contributors, it is unsurprising to find a high degree of variation in the work.
"There's abstract, semi-abstract, some are watercolour artists, some acrylics, some are oils; there's something for everyone really," Dianne said.
The Mountains to the Sea exhibition is currently on show at Gloucester Gallery, running until November 5.
