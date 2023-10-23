Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Gallery hosts 'Mountains to the Sea' exhibition by Hunter Women Artists

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:01am, first published October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Hunter Women Artists have created the exhibition, 'Mountains to the Sea', currently showing at Gloucester Gallery. Picture supplied.
A band of female artists from the Hunter region have pooled their collective talents to chronicle the innate beauty of nature in an exhibition titled Mountains to the Sea, currently on show at Gloucester Gallery.

