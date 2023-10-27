Gloucester Advocate
Remembrance Day service to be held at Gloucester clock tower

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Remembrance Day will be commemorated at the Gloucester Clock Tower on Saturday November 11, beginning at 10:50am. Picture Rick Kernick.
To mark Remembrance Day, Gloucester RSL Sub-branch will be holding a commemoration service at the Clock Tower commencing at 10.50am on Saturday, November 11.

Local News

