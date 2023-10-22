Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast engineer receives Ministers' Award for breaking down stereotypes

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 9:59am, first published October 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Abberton, senior water and sewer planning engineer at MidCoast Council, at the NSW Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government. Picture supplied
Rachael Abberton, senior water and sewer planning engineer at MidCoast Council, at the NSW Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council's senior water and sewer planning engineer, Rachael Abberton has been recognised at the 2023 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.