MidCoast engineer receives Ministers' Award for breaking down stereotypes

MidCoast Council's senior water and sewer planning engineer, Rachael Abberton has been recognised at the 2023 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.
Ms Abberton was presented with the Alternative Pathways Award - Regional/Rural for a female council staff member who is successfully breaking down gender stereotypes.
Council's general manger, Adrian Panuccio and executive manager of water and systems, Marnie Coates were on hand to support Ms Abberton at the award night.
"We're very proud of Rachael and everything she has achieved," Mr Panuccio said.
"It's well deserved recognition and we're looking forward to more great things from her."
The Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government are a chance to recognise female councillors and council staff who make invaluable contributions to improve the lives of the people they represent and serve.
The awards were established in 2008 to recognise the outstanding efforts of women at the grassroots level of government in metropolitan and regional/rural councils.
The awards were co-hosted by Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison at NSW Parliament House on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
