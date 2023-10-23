It was just the weather to be inside with the temperature dropping to near autumn conditions and members of the Gloucester VIEW Club certainly enjoyed the warmth of friendship at the luncheon meeting on October 17.
The usual business was conducted, birthdays celebrated and lucky door and raffle prizes allocated.
A minute's silence was held in memory of the late member Joyce Buswell. Joyce came to Gloucester in 1988 and she was a foundation member of Gloucester VIEW Club from May 23, 1989, holding many positions over the years. We will miss her friendship.
Best wishes for a speedy and good recovery went to secretary Judy E, recovering from a medical procedure.
After a delicious lunch guest speaker, Peter Brown from MidCoast Council gave a very interesting and informative talk advising us how to prepare for bushfires, what to do as a fire approaches, and also what to do afterwards as he handed out prevention kits.
One very important piece of advice was to have a plan.
The club's next meeting will be Tuesday, November 21, followed by the Christmas meeting on December 19. The members do not meet in January.
VIEW stands for Voice, Education, Interests of Women and Gloucester VIEW Club members welcome interested women to attend one of the monthly meetings.
For more details please contact Pat on 0488 430 001
