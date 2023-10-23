MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare will be presenting an Eco Burn Education workshop for Wards River to be held at Stratford Community Hall on Saturday, November 4.
The workshops are created for rural landholders who are interested in using fire to manage their property, both to protect life and property from wildfire, and to support and protect native vegetation.
These workshops teach the theory of how fire interacts with vegetation and build confidence when it comes to fire management and preparation.
Topics covered include:
The workshops include an activity where landholders get a map of their property to work through and map out a fire property management plan. These workshops are appropriate for:
The workshops are designed to build on community resilience with one community invited at a time. Landholders from Wards River and surrounding areas will be prioritised for the limited places available at each workshop.
To sign up please have the following details handy:
For more information about the workshop and to register, click this link: eventbrite.com.au/e/eco-burn-education-workshop-wards-river-tickets-732606735467
