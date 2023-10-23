Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare present Eco Burn workshop at Wards River

Updated October 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published October 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Eco Burn Education workshop to be held at Stratford Community Hall on Sat, Nov 4. Picture supplied.
MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare will be presenting an Eco Burn Education workshop for Wards River to be held at Stratford Community Hall on Saturday, November 4.

