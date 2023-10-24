A recommendation that Krambach pool be closed and the management of Wingham, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud and Tea Gardens pools be offered to either a community group or small operator, will be considered at this week's MidCoast Council meeting.
The recommendation is contained in a report on the operation of council swimming pools.
Some of the recommendations tabled for debate will include:
Council owns nine pools across the Mid-Coast region.
Professional staff have recommended a development application (DA) requesting approval for alterations and additions to Palms Oasis Caravan Park at Blueys and Boomerang beaches be permitted.
However, approval would be subject to a number of conditions.
The project is one of many scheduled for discussion at this week's monthly ordinary meeting on Wednesday, October 25.
The meeting will be held at council chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree south.
Members of the community are welcome to attend the event which begins at 2pm.
A snapshot of the activities being undertaken by the engagement, communication and education department on a quarterly basis will be outlined to councillors.
During this quarter there were 454 contributors to the council Have your Say pages, while more than 930 people attended engagement activities.
The Our Water, Our Future public exhibition of draft Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy, received 15 submissions; from the draft Wingham Racecourse master plan, 72 people provided online feedback, while 929 people engaged face-to-face in the Old Bar Park master plan which received 265 online contributors.
Cr Dheera Smith has put forward a notice of motion that council resolves to investigate the creation of a uniform tree preservation order in the MidCoast Council area and to take advice on the implementation, governance and community benefits of such an order as a matter of urgency.
Members of the community can view the agenda and watch the meeting live online HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.