MidCoast Council will hold its October monthly meeting this week

October 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The 16 metre Krambach Pool was opened on April 18, 1987. It's unsupervised, free and open from September to March, seven days a weeks from 6am to 6pm.

A recommendation that Krambach pool be closed and the management of Wingham, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud and Tea Gardens pools be offered to either a community group or small operator, will be considered at this week's MidCoast Council meeting.

